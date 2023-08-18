Awesome! New mom Pankhuri Awasthi stuns fans with her 27 day postpartum transformation

MUMBAI: TV actors Pankhuri Awasthy and her actor husband Gautam had recently announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple who were expecting twins, have finally welcomed a twin boy and girl. The Saraswatichandra actor has now given an update on his wife’s health saying, “We are overjoyed with the arrival of the little ones. Pankhuri is doing great. Both the mom and babies are in good health. The family is on cloud nine”

Pankhuri has now shared a stunning picture of herself just 27 days after giving birth to her twin babies. She is seen in a loos black top and a short denim skirt. She captioned teh picture, “27 Days Postpartum!”

Pankhuri on dealing with her twins and their schedules earlier said, “I’m just getting a hang of it. Having two kids to look after is a challenge. You can’t expect them to wake up or feel hungry at the same time. I’m definitely having a hard time understanding what to do about it. I am glad I have my family and my husband with me. A new world takes over suddenly and you get overwhelmed with a lot of things. And then to add to it all the stigmas.”

