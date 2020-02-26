News

Awez and Anam set sibling goals

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2020 12:04 PM

MUMBAI: Awez and Anam are of the most famous siblings on Tik Tok, and the two have made a name and have massive fan following.  The two keep putting funny videos and keeps entertaining the audience.

Now we came across a recent video where the two, are performing a dance step, and Anam as showed full trust on Awez, there is no doubt that the sibling Jodi is loved by the audience.

The two definitely give us major sibling goals, and the audience can’t get enough of them.  There are couple of videos where you can see how Awez also pulls his sister legs like any other brother.

Well, check out the funny video below :

Tags Awez Anam famous siblings Tik Tok funny videos TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of ALTBalaji and ZEE5's upcoming...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here