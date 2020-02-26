Awez Darbar and Sana Khan’s TikTok collaboration

MUMBAI: Awez Darbar is an Indian actor, choreographer, influencer, entertainer and TikTok star. He is primarily known for his dancing skills, comic TikTok videos and amusing talent. On the other hand, Sana Khan is a professional Indian dancer and model in Bollywood industry.

Awez Darbar, who is popular on social media, attempts to make a funny video featuring Sana Khan. He has also posted it on Instagram. Awez captions it as “chedne walo sambhal ke kahi woh LADKI ho ya..” In the video, Awez is seen following Sana Khan and later, Sana disappears and Awez gets scared and runs away.

Sana has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2012 and emerged as the finalist. No doubt Sara Khan is a gorgeous performer.

The two have collaborated earlier also. The other video is about a toxic relationship where Sana’s boyfriend pushes her and this is witnessed by Awez Darbar who gets furious and slaps her boyfriend but Sana Khan offended by his actions does the same to Awez Darbar. But again Sana’s boyfriend goes on abusing. This video has been posted by Sana Khan with the caption, “never be in a toxic relationship no matter what thappad thappad hai and never will be tolerated.”