Awez’s punishment for Nagma and his siblings

MUMBAI: Awez Darbar is a popular dancer-choreographer and a social media star, who enjoys a massive fan following in the world of social media. Apart from that, Awez also has more than a million followers on the TikTok app.

He has also proved to be an entertainer through each and every video of his. The ace star has a whopping 4.7 million followers on Instagram which proves that he is simply ruling several hearts.

The actor's each and every video receives a great response from the fans. Darbar's popularity is rising with every passing day.

And now joining him are his siblings Anam and Zaid who are also quite famous Tik Tok Star and internet sensational stars.

The three-keep putting funny videos and entertains the audience.

No since Awez’s team blue won the challenge Anam, Zaid and Nagma had to drink lemon juice, as a punishment as that was the challenge that whoever gets more love from the audience wins, and Awez won the competition.

Awez shared the video on his Instagram profile, and captioned it by thanking all his fans and family for all the love and unconditional support he has got, and also says that his fellow competitors gave tough competition to him and they can have better luck next time.

Recently Awez has made headlines, because he had made a very touching video on coronavirus, and his mom was acting it, where he gave a special message to all be indoors.

For the special video, Awez got applause from the audience, and it was considered as one of his best acts as it touched everyone’s heart.

Awez and Nagma have been rumoured to be in a relationship, but neither of them has denied or accepted it publicly.

