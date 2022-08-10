Awsome! Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh reunite in UAE, fans express excitement, say “Dil Garden Garden kr diya Shaheera…”

Now, Shaheer who visited the country met Erica and shared pictures of their reunion on social media. Fans were super excited to see their favorite ShaRica in one frame once again.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 09:24
Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh make one of the most loved couples on screen. They worked together in ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ and instantly became very popular among the audience.

The show had a wonderful concept, and the liking of the audience was not limited just to the show's story. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi gave viewers one of the most loved and beautiful on-screen pairs: Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh, who played Sonakshi and Dev respectively.

One fan wrote, “we believe in Sharica supremacy”, another wrote, “Can we get one small reel from them” one commented, “Aapke new project ke liye aapko dher sari shubhkamnaen aapka Har project super duper hit ho  best of luck Bhai @shaheernsheikh” and another wrote, “.Dil Garden Garden kr diya Shaheera..love u for sharing this Cute reunion Devakshi pix..Ramadan ki true happiness di hai apne.”

When asked about her moving to Dubai Erica had previously said, “I am still in India, but because I have a house in Dubai, I continue to travel between India and Dubai." I work in both India and Dubai, and this does not imply that I have totally relocated my base to Dubai. "I am still present.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-TOI

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 09:24

