Aww! Actress Divyanka Tripathi became emotional and shared a warming post of her family on Instagram

MUMBAI: TV actress Divyanka Tripathi shared a heart melting post on her Instagram account about her family celebrating her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The actress is seen cutting a cake which read ‘Dare Devil Chani’, assuming ‘Chani’ to be her nickname.

Also Read: Superb! Divyanka Tripathi gets Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy, but there is a twist

Divyanka truly won hearts with her bold performance in the show and it did deserve a huge appreciation celebration, and it becomes better when it comes from the family. Seems like Divyanka along with the family had headed out for a meal together to celebrate the queen’s success.

Divyanka, very proudly boasting about her family’s support wrote, ‘Wasn't bluffing when I said my family celebrates my victories and losses alike!’. What a perfect treat and after party for her memorable journey on the show.

Also Read: CONGRATULATIONS: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is Instagram Queen of the Week!

Divyanka Tripathi became the first runner up of this season of KKK while Arjun Bijlani took home the title of the winner and the trophy. A lot viewers were disappointed and genuinely wanted Divyanka to win because of her bold and strong performance throughout the season. And that completely got fulfilled with the customised trophy and a grand outing with the Familia! Indeed, she is the winner.

Credit: ETimes