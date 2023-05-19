AWW! After Aishwarya Sharma leaves for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, These Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-stars shower her with some Love

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering tv news and stories to our readers, keeping them updated with the happenings around Telly town.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat, and Satya are everchanging. The show has remained on top of TRP charts for quite some time now and the show has witnessed some drastic twists and turns.

As a latest development, Aishwarya Sharma, who essayed the character of Patralekha, has quit the show and will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actress essayed the character for a long time and became a household name for the same.

The cast of the show was a close-knit group and became good friends. Amidst them, Aishwarya also found her life partner in Neil Bhatt aka Virat and has good friends in Sheetal Maulik, Sneha Bhavsar, Vihan Verma among others.

Now, her friends have shared a video, showcasing how much they miss their ex-co-star and now friend.

We can see Sheetal Maulik, Aria Sakaria and Yesha Harsora in the video and the caption states how much they love Pakhi.

