Aww! Aly requests Rahul on his birthday to make him a chacha soon, and this is what the singer replied!

MUMBAI: Aly and Rahul’s friendship began in the Bigg Boss house and the two were known as Jai and Veeru of this season.

They have set an example on this reality game show and have proved that true friendships can be made and maintained and once can be loyal even on such shows.

The post shows that both said that their friendship is true and for a lifetime and there are like thick brothers.

Today is Aly Goni’s birthday and the two of them surprised the audiences by coming live on Instagram.

During the live Rahul wished Aly Goni and also said that he is missing him by Aly promised that when he will be back, they will party together.

(ALSO READ ; BIGG BOSS 14: Rahul Vaidya misunderstands Aly and Jasmine’s relationship)

Rahul also complained that he had called last night and Aly didn’t pick up the phone as he was doing something that cannot be revealed publicly.

Aly had the sweetest request for Rahul, where he asked him to make a chacha soon, to which Rahul said that it’s not possible.

He further mentioned that Disha won’t allow him to have a kid so soon and he himself doesn’t want to become a dad soon, so for that, it will take some time and it won’t happen anytime soon.

Well, that’s such a sweet request from Aly, but it's good to see true friendship being built up in such a competitive industry.

No doubt that Aly and Rahul give major friendship goals!

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Read to know actress Disha Parmar's reaction on getting THIS gift from her boyfriend Rahul Vaidya)