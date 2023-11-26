Aww! Anupamaa’s Choti Anu aka Asmi Deo speaks of her bond with Rupali Ganguly and also reveals that Gaurav Khanna helps her with her Math homework

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. Asmi Deo who plays the role of Choti Anu has now opened up about how Gaurav helps her learn Math and her sweet bond with Rupali.

Asmi said that she loves shooting for the show and gets bored when she is not shooting as then she only has to go to school and meet friends. She said Rupali is the first person she meets when she reaches the sets. She adds that Gaurav is a great teacher and has helped her in her Math homework many a times.

While Asmi loves everyone on the sets of Anupamaa, her bond with Rupali, Gaurav and Muskaan Bamne is very special.

Recently there was news that Asmi might not be part of the show anymore as the show is going in for a leap, however there is no confirmation on the same.

Credit-BollywoodLIfe