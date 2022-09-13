AWW! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna look stunning together

The jodi of Anuj and Anupamaa have gained immense love from the audience. Rupali Ganguly recently shared a glimpse of the two together. Find out more here.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 17:44
AWW! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna look stunning together

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage.

It was earlier seen that Anupamaa finally learns the truth and is much shattered to know that Paritosh does not regret his mistake. While Rakhi wants her to hide the truth from Kinjal, Anupamaa wants to tell everyone Toshu’s truth.

Apart from the drama on the show, we get to the popular and much loved on-screen couple of Anupamaa and Anuj every weekend on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. There are challenges and performances which the audience love to watch.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: OMG! Anupmaa to tell Kinjal Paritosh’s truth; Kinjal shattered and leaves

Rupali Ganguly who plays the titular character of Anupamaa recently shared a picture of the duo from the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. She wrote the caption “Did you miss Maan?”

Check out the picture here:

The audience loves the chemistry of the two on-screen and love to watch them on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar as well.

Keep reading tellychakkar.com for all the latest and current updates on Star Plus show Anupamaa.

ALSO READ:  Anupamaa: Upcoming Drama! Rakhi requests Anupamaa to hide Paritosh’s truth from Kinjal

Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Maan Anuj StarPlus Rajan Shahi Sudhanshu Pandey Shekhar Shukla Muskan Bamne BTS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 17:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ace Producer Rajan Shahi’s Thu Thu Thu has become a talking point on social media!
MUMBAI :Producer Rajan Shahi needs no introduction. He has been a director-producer in the industry for long and have...
Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Mahasangam! Pushpa and members of Sai Darshan society perform Ganesh Aarti together
MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Exclusive! Alia’s spontaneous attitude is what I like about her“, says actor Shantanu Maheshwari
MUMBAI: Smart, cool, handsome and many more adjectives are less for none other than actor Shantanu Maheshwari. He is...
AWW! Udaariyaan’s Tejo and Fateh spend time together; Fateh plans a surprise
MUMBAI :  Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase...
Pushpa Impossible: Mahasangam! Pushpa reaches Sai Darshan Society to find Golu
MUMBAI :  Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Anupamaa - OMG! Anupamaa to Confront Paritosh, Fight Ends Up with a Drastic Action
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Anupamaa will compel its viewers to watch the upcoming track without leaving their seats even for a...
Recent Stories
Oops! Netizens call Tara Sutaria’s boyfriend Aadar Jain ‘Sasta Ranbir Kapoor’ and the reason will leave you in splits
Oops! Netizens call Tara Sutaria’s boyfriend Aadar Jain ‘Sasta Ranbir Kapoor’ and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video