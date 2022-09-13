AWW! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna look stunning together

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage.

It was earlier seen that Anupamaa finally learns the truth and is much shattered to know that Paritosh does not regret his mistake. While Rakhi wants her to hide the truth from Kinjal, Anupamaa wants to tell everyone Toshu’s truth.

Apart from the drama on the show, we get to the popular and much loved on-screen couple of Anupamaa and Anuj every weekend on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. There are challenges and performances which the audience love to watch.

Rupali Ganguly who plays the titular character of Anupamaa recently shared a picture of the duo from the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. She wrote the caption “Did you miss Maan?”

Check out the picture here:

The audience loves the chemistry of the two on-screen and love to watch them on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar as well.

