AWW! BALH 2's fame Shivina aka Sneha Namanandi has the cutest wish if she meets a Genie, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly showcasing an intriguing narrative with twists and turns. The current track has left the spectators on the edge of their seats. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are portraying the lead roles of Ram and Priya.

Sneha Namanandi rose to fame after portraying the character of Shivina in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The diva recently went for a question-answer session on Instagram. She answered a few questions related to the show and her personal life. Likewise, one of her fans asked her what would you ask if you meet a Genie? Her reply will definitely melt your heart. Take a look at the picture to see her reaction.

Apart from being a stellar actress, Sneha is also an entrepreneur. She owns 'The Pet Station', which is a Pet's Cafe. She has appeared in many TV programs like Savdhaan India- India Fights Back, Gumrah, Yeh Hai Paranormal Ishq, Torbaaz, Halla Bol Season 2, Heroes, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi, among others. Due to her varied character portrayal in different shows, she has garnered a huge fan base on social media.

