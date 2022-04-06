AWW! BALH2 fame Nakuul Mehta's special post for THIS co-star leaves her teary-eyed

Meera Maa regrets her decision of lying as this is responsible for Ram and Priya's splitting up. She also feels bad for hurting Ram and cries imagining Priya's misery.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 16:28
AWW! BALH2 fame Nakuul Mehta's special post for THIS co-star leaves her teary-eyed

MUMBAI: Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a unique show which was loved by the audience ever since its inception. The first season featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles as Ram and Priya and the viewers could not get enough of the serial.

Also read  Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shocking! Priya decides to hide the baby’s truth from Ram

As seen, the current series of track was very emotional as Ram loses her sister Shivina. While off camera while shooting the science it was to emotianling draining Nakuul and Sneha too. They share a great bond with each other and were often seen sharing hilarious memes together. Nakuul took it to instagram to share a heartwarming message for Sneha that left her teary eyed. Take a look at this adorable post. 

Check out the video  

 

Also read  Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Emotional! Meera Maa holds herself responsible for Ram and Priya’s broken relationship

Meanwhile in the show, Meera Maa is shattered as she had prioritized Ishaan over Priya.

Meera Maa regrets her decision of lying as this is responsible for Ram and Priya's splitting up.

She also feels bad for hurting Ram and cries imagining Priya's misery.

Also read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shocking! Priya decides to hide the baby’s truth from Ram

Will things become right again between Ram and Priya?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Nakuul Mehta Ram Kapoor Disha Parmar Priya Kapoor Bade Acche Lagte Hain Sakshi Tanwar Priya Sony TV Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 16:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sad News! After Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur too tests Positive for COVID-19
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Wow! Check out the striking similarities between Mohsin Khan and Karan Kundra
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Sad News! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19 again
MUMBAI: Also Read: ...
Exclusive! Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Agastya and Pakhi’s plan works in their favour, Meera’s truth out
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and...
Glamourous! Checkout the tv actresses who slayed the look in the little black dress (LBD), Who is your favorite?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Tv actress are always looked up to...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Priya choosing her family over Ram in everything is not a SENSIBLE decision to take in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI : Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently all over the news.The makers introduced such a big twist to the...
Recent Stories
Sad News! After Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur too tests Positive for COVID-19
Sad News! After Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur too tests Positive for COVID-19
Latest Video