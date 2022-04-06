AWW! BALH2 fame Nakuul Mehta's special post for THIS co-star leaves her teary-eyed

MUMBAI: Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a unique show which was loved by the audience ever since its inception. The first season featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles as Ram and Priya and the viewers could not get enough of the serial.

As seen, the current series of track was very emotional as Ram loses her sister Shivina. While off camera while shooting the science it was to emotianling draining Nakuul and Sneha too. They share a great bond with each other and were often seen sharing hilarious memes together. Nakuul took it to instagram to share a heartwarming message for Sneha that left her teary eyed. Take a look at this adorable post.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Meera Maa is shattered as she had prioritized Ishaan over Priya.

Meera Maa regrets her decision of lying as this is responsible for Ram and Priya's splitting up.

She also feels bad for hurting Ram and cries imagining Priya's misery.

Will things become right again between Ram and Priya?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.