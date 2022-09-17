Aww! Banni Chow: YuvAani recreate Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapoor’s Fitoor Magic

MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery is a show that is quickly making heads turn and gaining a lot of popularity. The premise of the story is that Banni is a feisty delivery girl who makes her living by delivering food door-to-door. As a compromise, she marries Yuvan, a mentally disabled man whom she initially considers a friend. This story revolves around how she changes as a result of this marriage. The show hit the small screens a few months ago with Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles.

Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan and Ulka is seen as Banni in the show. While the show is going through interesting twists and turns, as we reported earlier that heartthrob Arjit Taneja will be entering the show as Agastya.

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery: Challenge Accepted! Banni’s anger instigates Agastya for challenge

Agastya is said to bring in some trouble for the couple Banni and Yuvan, fans call them Yuvanshi with love. Over time, even though their story is not conventional, Yuvan and Banni have found a friendship with each other.

Fans just can’t get enough of them together, and when the cast of Banni Chow, appeared on the reality show Star Plus, ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ and YuvAani recreated a beautiful moment like one from the Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer ‘Fitoor’. Fans have gone crazy over this moment and have made several edits about it and one such edit by shared on social media by none other than Banni herself.

Check out the story here:

Meanwhile on the show, in the upcoming episode, Banni begs Agastya to give Yuvan a chance to sing but Agastya doesn’t budge from his decision and gets ready to leave the place.

Banni gets angry as he doesn’t listen to her pleas and her anger instigates Agastya for a challenge. As a result, Agastya throws a challenge to Banni that if even 20 people will like Yuvan’s singing then he will leave the judge seat and Yuvan will get a chance to perform with the top 10.

Banni takes her phone out and records the challenge, accepting it.

What do you think of #YuvAani in Banni Chow? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery: Upcoming TWIST! THIS person makes a sudden entry in Banni and Yuvaan’s life