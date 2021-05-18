Aww! Check out the Remix dolls made by fans of Priya Wal aka Ashi and Raj Singh Arora aka Yuvi

MUMBAI: Remix was a popular youth show that was telecast on Star One. It was the debut show of Karan Wahi, Raj Singh Arora, Shweta Gulati, and Priya Wal. Remix revolved around the lives of 4 teenagers, Tia, Yuvraj, Avnesha, and Ranveer, and their music group Remix.

The characters Ranveer, Yuvi, Tia, and Anveesha had become a rage among the youth, and their fan following was massive.

The serial is still missed by the audience, and they still demand a second season of the show.

Every early 90s' kid related to the characters.

Now, Priya Wal shared a post where fans made little dolls of Ashi and Yuvi and took us all back to the days of Remix.

(Also Read: Karan Wahi’s cute birthday wish for Remix co-star Shweta Gulati aka Tia )

Priya shared the post, thanked the fan, and said that post was very adorable.

When the show completed 15 years, fans had demanded a rerun but in vain.

The show was produced by Shristi Arya and Goldie Bhel and was a huge success.

At one point, there was news doing the rounds that the show would be coming with season 2, but producer Goldie confirmed that it was a rumour and they don’t plan to make a season two.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read : 'Remix' made me who I am today: Karan Wahi )