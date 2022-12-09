AWW! Check out the special connection between Pakhi and little Savi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Star Plus show which is being immensely loved by the audience. They love watching the on-screen chemistry of Sai and Virat. Sai Joshi, a brave girl who aspires to become a doctor and marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan, pretending it to be a deal. The narrative is about the life of Sai in the orthodox joint family of Virat and how Virat and Sai fall in love.

On-screen, there is new drama going on every week. But the cast is no short of drama off-screen as well. The cast members share great rapport with each other and we keep seeing that on their social media.

Aishwarya Sharma recently took to Instagram and shared a cute video with the little Aria Sakaria who plays Savi on the show. The two can be seen dancing on the set and having a lot of fun.

Check out the video here:

The show is in for a lot of interesting twists and turns with Sai trying to keep Virat away from her and making Jagtap a part of her plan.

