Aww! Chef Sanjeev Kapoor reveals about his innocent love story with wife Alyona Kapoor

MUMBAI: Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor was one of the first Indian chefs to get his own television show Khana Khazana in the early 1990s.

Since then, Sanjeev has become one of the most popular chefs in India and in a recent interview, he opened up about his love story with wife Alyona Kapoor. The couple has been together for almost 35 years and much like Jab We Met, their love story also started on a train journey.

The couple recalled the start of their love story on the YouTube channel Couple of Things and shared that they knew each other via Alyona’s sister Vandana as Sanjeev and Vandana were both chefs.

It just so happened that Aloyna was traveling to Benares and Sanjeev was also traveling on the same train. They were both sitting on either side of the aisle and with the air conditioning on full blast, Aloyna’s hands were starting to get very cold. “Her hands were getting cold, my hands were warm so I just offered her my hand and she held it,” Sanjeev recalled.

The celebrity chef insisted that it was all very innocent at the time as he would have offered her a sweater if he had one. “It was a long train journey. We were both sitting on the aisle so anytime anyone had to pass through, our hands would separate but then we would hold hands again,” Aloyna recalled with a smile.

After they reached Benares, Sanjeev offered to show her around. A couple of days later, when he was leaving for Patna, he asked her to accompany him and she agreed.

The couple continued to see each other when they got back to Delhi and would often go out for drives. Aloyna recalled, “Once when he dropped me, I said I think I’m falling in love with you. He said I don’t think, I know I’m in love with you.”

Sanjeev Kapoor first gained fame with Khana Khazana. He is often seen on television shows and is a popular content creator on social media.

Credits - The Indian Express





