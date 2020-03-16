Aww! Despite shooting on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, Tina Philip misses This person from her former show 'Aye Mere Humsafar'

MUMBAI: Tina Philip who is currently seen acing her role as Rhea in Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya is indeed a head-turner. The fans seem to like her portrayal of a grey shaded character in the show, the way how she creates a hurdle for Prachi aka Mugdha Chaphekar and Ranbir aka Krishna Kaul.  

The gorgeous beauty has been a part of a handful of shows like Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Aye Mere Humsafar and Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee.

All of her characters in these shows were well recognized.

But despite being on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, she misses one of the co-actors from her former shows – Aye Mere Humsafar.

Well, she misses none other than her co-actor Neelu Vaghela aka Pratibha Devi.

She took to her social media and wrote a heartwarming message for her.

She uploaded a cute yet funny picture and captioned it, “Just missing my partner in crime @neelu_vaghela”

Have a look at her picture!

Talking about the show, we exclusively learnt that there would be a baby shower aka Godh Bharai ceremony for Prachi as everybody has learned about her child. Well, there would be a lot of excitement and preparations for the grand celebration. But meanwhile, there is a possibility that Rhea, Aliya Buji, and Pallavi would try to ruin this grand occasion.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such updates.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 04:30

