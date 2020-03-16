AWW-DORABLE! Adhik Mehta gets candid about his hectic schedule with Anupamaa, pairing with Muskan Bamne and more

Anuj and Anupamaa get the news from Choti Anu, that their application has been accepted and they can soon bring Choti Anu home and make her a pivotal part of their lives. They can't wait for the day soon. 
 
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Adhik Kapadia aka Adhik Mehta recently had a Q n A session with his fans and they asked him about his hectic schedules to which he revealed that He is grateful for these busy days and glad that viewers are liking his performance in Anupamaa.


While fans also asked him what does he do in his free time as well as what is his take on working with Muskan Bamne, check out his response to that:



How cute do they look together in the show, isn't it?

Currently, in the show, Vanraj will reach there and catch Pakhi again, will this be his last warning or Pakhi will do something unexpected? Vanraj misunderstands Anupamaa and yet again yells at her for supporting Pakhi in meeting Adhik without knowing what has been the context behind this meeting. On other hand, Anuj comes to know about Barkha and Ankush's truth.

The next thing we see is that Chandelier falls on Anu and Anuj but they get saved. After understanding the situation, Anuj takes a promise from Anupamaa that she will never give her signing authorities to anyone in the family as he is aware of the true intentions of the family members.

