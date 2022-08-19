AWW-DORABLE! Alice Kaushik has a really cute nickname for Kanwar Dhillon; DEETS INSIDE

ShiVi or KDice fans often keep demanding more pictures and reels of them together and this time Raavi aka Alice took to her Social Media revealing a really cute moment with Kanwar where she calls him her...

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 16:54
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts as their favourite.

Also read:  Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Suman yells at Raavi for a glass of water

Kanwar and Alice have been the most adored couple on Television currently, their popularity have been growing with the show every passing day. ShiVi or KDice fans often keep demanding for more pictures and reels of them together and this time Raavi aka Alice took to her Social Media revealing a really cute moment with Kanwar where she calls him her plate. Check it out:

n the upcoming episode, With the popularity and money from Social Media, Raavi fulfils the Pandyas' wish by purchasing a car. This ignites interpersonal conflicts among the younger bahus. Rishita and Dev decide to book an office/ godown (out of insecurity) for establishing their online makeup business.

Also read: Pandya Store: Whoa! Shweta arrives in the Pandya House as Dhara ran away with her child

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Latest Video