AWW-DORABLE! Barkha aka Ashlesha Sawant REVEALS who gives the best HUGS on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa is still ruling at the top of TRP ratings. The performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. It’s gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, Anupama fails to take Kinjal to the doctor and everyone is shocked that’s when Vanraj will tell everyone that he knew this would happen as it’s not easy for Anupama to leave little Anu and come and take care of Kinjal.

On the other hand, Little Anu will meet with an accident which will shock Anupama and she would be left stunned. It will be interesting to see what Anupama would tell the Shah family for not being with Kinjal.

Recently, Ashlesha Sawant posted a story on Instagram claiming that Sudhanshu Pandey gives the best hugs in the world. Fans are loving the post as they all know that contradictory to his character, Sudhanshu is actually a very warm-hearted person. What fans loved even more was when Sudhanshu replied to Ashlesha’s story saying, “Aww! Hugs right back at you sweetheart”.

Check out the post below: