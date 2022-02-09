AWW-DORABLE! Choti Sarrdaarni's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets a special surprise returning home

Seher is taking the legacy ahead. Their sizzling chemistry often leaves fans in awe and are absolutely adored for their on-screen and off-screen bond.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 15:57
MUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni had become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show has Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Mahir Pandhi in the lead.

Seher took the legacy ahead with Rajveer. Their sizzling chemistry often leaves fans in awe and are absolutely adored for their on-screen and off-screen bond. 

Well, after the show ended, Nimrit flew to the States, she had just returned home after such a long break and as she returned, she received a nostalgic surprise from her Choti Sarrdaarni fans. Check it out:

On the work front, Nimrit has been away from screens for some time, fans have been waiting to see her back in action. 

