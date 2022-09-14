AWW-DORABLE! Dheeraj Dhoopar shares a cute post with his newborn with a heart melting caption

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is making headlines for his Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 journey, is enjoying every bit of parenthood. The actor recently shared an adorable picture with his son Zayn where he was seen cuddling with him.

Posting a cute pic with son, Dheeraj wrote “my happy place #zayndhoopar”. Dheeraj who is a part of two shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Sherdil Shergill is trying his best to manage his time and spend it with his newborn baby.

Fans and fellow celebs couldn't stop obsessing over the adorable picture and poured love in the comment section. Dheeraj’s wife and actress Vinny Arora commented “my world”. Kundali Bhagya co-star Ruhi Chaturvedi made it to the comment section as well and said “ ”.

Fans showered love on the father-son duo as well. A fan commented “wow that is probably the cutest thing we saw today” and another fan commented “this picture just melted our hearts.. so so cute”.

On the work front, Dheeraj plays the role of Rajkumar Yadav in Sherdil Shergill and is a participant in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

