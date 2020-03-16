Aww-dorable! Dheeraj Dhoopar's emotional reunion with this Kundali Bhagya co-star will leave your hearts melting

But away from the on-screen drama, we came across a video featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar reuniting with a former co-star.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 17:20
MUMBAI :The television programme Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV is made by Balaji Telefilms. The show, which features Manit Joura and Shraddha Arya, is a fan favourite.

Everyone is riveted to their displays because of its twists and turns. However, Shakti Arora has joined the programme and is now portraying Karan, who has come back for vengeance.

In order to keep their fans entertained, all the supporting actors of the show share photographs and videos online.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar were loved immensely as Preeta and Karan and fans are giving the same amount of love to Shakti Arora as Arjun.

The drama in the show is intensifying and fans are excited to see the new twists and turns the story will bring ahead.

Check out the video below:

Dheeraj met up with his Supriya Shukla who played his former mother-in-law Sarla in the show. They shared a very warm relationship on the show and that same bond continues even after the show. As soon as they met, they shared a warm hug and also converse a bit. Both of them had radiant smiles on their faces and we all can feel their happiness.

Meanwhile, Dheeraj recently welcomed his little boy and is gearing up to participate in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. He also is going to be the lead of the new show, ‘Sherdil Shergill’ on Colors tv with Surbhi Chandana. Supriya is seen in the show Harphoul Mohini.

What are your thoughts on this cute reunion? Tell us in the comments

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more news and gossip

Latest Video