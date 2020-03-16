AWW-DORABLE! Fans can't stop admiring the post-leap look of their favourite Fatejo and Virks in Colors' Udaariyaan

The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 18:10
AWW-DORABLE! Fans can't stop admiring the post-leap look of their favourite Fatejo and Virks in Colors' Udaariyaan

MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

Also read:  Udaariyaan: OMG! Tejo falls in Jasmine’s trap, screams for Fateh’s help

We exclusively revealed about the show going off-air soon and Kevina Tak who was seen in Choti Sarrdaarni joins the cast. The show is all set to take a 5-year leap by bringing the actress as Fateh and Tejo's daughter. A source close to the show revealed this leap shall call for the ending of the show. Although the ending hasn't been written yet it is surely going to be dearly missed.

Well, now fans share the family picture of Virks after the leap and can't stop getting awestruck looking at how adorable they all look with Nehmat. Check it out: 

In the upcoming episode, Tejo is now living her family life with Fateh and Nehmat after a significant five-year gap. Jasmine is currently happy in this location with Naaz. The exact opposite of Jasmine, Naaz shares her mother's ambition for Canada. The plot then takes an unexpected U-turn when Naaz and Nehmat unintentionally enrol at the same school. Naaz and Nehmat's story thus mirrors that of Jasmine and Tejo. Tejo is aware that Nehmat is not Jasmine's child, but she is still unaware of the facts.

Also read:  Oh No! Isha Malviya aka Jasmine gets injured on the sets of Udaariyan

Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Ankit Gupta Isha Malviya Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Abhishek Kumar Chetna Singh Udaariyaan Colors tv TellyChakkar Lokesh Batta Karan V Grover TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 18:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sanjog: Major Drama! Amrita and Rajeev’s major face-off
MUMBAI: Zee TV is known for bringing some absolutely intriguing shows with quite unique and out-of-the-box storylines....
WOAH! Netizens call Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria ‘Lollipop’ as she flaunts herself in red lehenga and a sexy blouse
MUMBAI: Ek Villain Returns actress Tara Sutaria embraced a fashion event of designer Sanjeev Marwah who launched his...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Wow! Krish makes one last move to protect Priya
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. The show has been...
What! Fans demand Preeta and Karan's reunion despite the fact that she is married to Rishabh in Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Rajjo: Major Dhamaka! Huge Drama in the engagement ceremony, Rajjo gets caught
MUMBAI: Star Plus has come out with a new show by Bits and Bots media named ‘Rajjo’. The show seems promising and...
Sad! Netizens express their emotions on the loss of hair of Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu in Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI : Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is one of the biggest social media influencers in the country. He has gained a...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Netizens call Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria ‘Lollipop’ as she flaunts herself in red lehenga and a sexy blouse
WOAH! Netizens call Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria ‘Lollipop’ as she flaunts herself in red lehenga and a sexy blouse
Latest Video