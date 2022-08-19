AWW-DORABLE! Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary takes her favourite co-stars from Udaariyaan to Goa to celebrate her Birthday; check out who all were invited

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

Also read: Udaariyaan: OMG! Tejo falls in Jasmine’s trap, screams for Fateh’s help

Currently, Fateh stands in front of Tejo and asks her to shoot the gun when the police come and show them the papers. Police then take Amanpreet into custody.  Tejo rejoiced to see this and hugged him and tears of happiness rolled down her cheeks. As the Janmashtami Puja is about to start Fateh and Tejo come and they get to know that Amanpreet is in jail and everyone is delighted to hear this.

Recently, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary celebrated her birthday away from the sets of Udaariyaan. She took her favourites, Sati aka Kamala Dadiala and Amrik aka Abhishek Kumar to Goa and also her other close friends like Kanika Maan. Abhishek took to his vlogs and shared how they partied there,  he even joked about Priyanka and him planning to get married this November, we all know his BFF from Udaariyaan has been Isha Malviya. 

Well, don't miss out on this fun vlog:

Talking about Udaariyaan, we exclusively broke about the show going off-air and even heading for a leap. What is your take on this? 

Also read: Oh No! Isha Malviya aka Jasmine gets injured on the sets of Udaariyan

