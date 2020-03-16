AWW-DORABLE! Sangita Ghosh reunites with her daughter and takes a short break from Swaran Ghar

Swaran expresses gratitude towards him and thanks him for helping her grow with the brand. Later, Arjun learns about Swaran's job application in his company as a receptionist. He decides to hire her to help her earn further. Will Swaran agree to work with Arjun after knowing that it is his company? 

MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of love from the audience, the concept is heart-touching and makes you feel like the Bedis are a part of your family. 

The adorable Swaran aka Sangita Ghosh took to her Instagram as she unites with her little angel and have some quality family time. The actress takes a short break from her busy schedule from Swaran Ghar. We can't stop adoring the cute family moments that she posted, check it out: 

Arjun decides to promote Swaran's brand on his radio show. Swaran expresses gratitude towards him and thanks him for helping her grow with the brand. Later, Arjun learns about Swaran's job application in his company as a receptionist. He decides to hire her to help her earn further. Will Swaran agree to work with Arjun after knowing that it is his company? 

