Aww! Fans are smitten kittens looking at Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav's chemistry in Pandya Store; say 'Cutest On-screen Jodi'

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show.

The show witnesses Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav in the leading roles and the fans are overwhelmed with their chemistry. The serial is high on drama and the new season revolves around the Makwana family.

The current track focuses on how the Pandyas are living their separate lives while Dhara still wishes to reunite her family. The current track is about the house batwara. Pranali will be over-excited about her clinic opening which was her most cherished dream since a long time.

On the other hand, Amrish has begun to break some rules himself and Bhavin refuses to support him and his family in any way. Bhavin will warn Amrish that he will not join in the inauguration ceremony and also ask Amrish to let Pranali know that if she chooses her profession then he will end their marriage.

Well, Star Plus recently released a new glimpse of the upcoming romance between Dhaval and Natasha and the audience cannot wait to see their chemistry. Fans have shipped them together as #Nawal. Ardent viewers of the show feel that there are ups and downs between all couples and want to see them together as husband and wife. There are some who want a Valentine’s Day special episode and wish to see Dhawal and Natasha's romance.

Keep reading this space for more information.