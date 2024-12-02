Aww! Fans are smitten kittens looking at Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav's chemistry in Pandya Store; say 'Cutest On-screen Jodi'

Star Plus recently released a new glimpse of the upcoming romance between Dhaval and Natasha and the audience cannot wait to see their chemistry. Fans have shipped them together as #Nawal. Ardent viewers of the show feel that there are ups and downs between all couples and want to see them together as husband and wife.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 13:19
Rohit

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show.

The show witnesses Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav in the leading roles and the fans are overwhelmed with their chemistry. The serial is high on drama and the new season revolves around the Makwana family. 

(Also Read: Pandya Store: Oh No! Dhaval will be fed up and tell Chirag and the time for talking is long over

The current track focuses on how the Pandyas are living their separate lives while Dhara still wishes to reunite her family. The current track is about the house batwara. Pranali will be over-excited about her clinic opening which was her most cherished dream since a long time.

On the other hand, Amrish has begun to break some rules himself and Bhavin refuses to support him and his family in any way. Bhavin will warn Amrish that he will not join in the inauguration ceremony and also ask Amrish to let Pranali know that if she chooses her profession then he will end their marriage.

Well, Star Plus recently released a new glimpse of the upcoming romance between Dhaval and Natasha and the audience cannot wait to see their chemistry. Fans have shipped them together as #Nawal. Ardent viewers of the show feel that there are ups and downs between all couples and want to see them together as husband and wife. There are some who want a Valentine’s Day special episode and wish to see Dhawal and Natasha's romance.

Take a look:

(Also Read: Pandya Store: Really! Dhaval will go out to look for a job as he wants to earn his own living

Keep reading this space for more information. 

Star Plus Pandya Store Gautam Dhara Shiva Raavi Rishita Dev Rohit Chandel Priyanshi Yadav Krutika Desai Khan Ananya Khare Kunwar Dhillon Alice Kaushik TellyChakkar #Nawal
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 13:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! After the Cop and Spy universe, here comes the Assassin universe starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff? Here are the details
MUMBAI: It is the time to witness different universe in the indian Cinema, we have seen and loved the cop universe that...
What! Aditya Narayan receives serve flak from netizens for his misbehavior with a fan as he snatches concert attendee’s phone fans say “ He cannot be like his father and this attitude is not acceptable”
MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan is a well-known singer in the entertainment business.The singer started his acting career as a...
Song Out! Check out this new song Sajni from laapataa Ladies featuring Arijit Singh that is sure to make you go ‘AWW!’
MUMBAI: Kiran Rao is one of Hindi film industry's most respected personalities who has been involved in the filmmaking...
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Whoa! Couple’s wedding invitation will give you beach vibes, check out their hilarious hashtag
MUMBAI: Rakul and Jackky are one of the sweetest and hottest couples in B-town. The duo make heads turn whenever they...
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent weekend, whereas Eagle falls flat, here are the collection of the movie
MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Krit Sanon is getting mixed to positive...
Aww! Fans are smitten kittens looking at Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav's chemistry in Pandya Store; say 'Cutest On-screen Jodi'
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Jahnvi Kapoor
Wow! After the Cop and Spy universe, here comes the Assassin universe starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff? Here are the details
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Aditya Narayan
What! Aditya Narayan receives serve flak from netizens for his misbehavior with a fan as he snatches concert attendee’s phone fans say “ He cannot be like his father and this attitude is not acceptable”
Anupamaa
Must Read: Netizens laud Anuj for standing up against Anupamaa; say 'Anuj destroyed Anupamaa's BECHARI CARD'
Poonam Pandey
Shocking! Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay face ₹100 Crore defamation suit over alleged fake death row; Details inside!
Paras Kalnawat
Wow! Kundalini Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat shares a sweet BTS full of Valentine's Day vibes, check it out
Rohit Suchanti
Omg! Bhavya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti reveals what he is scared of, check it out
Karishma Sawant
Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karishma Sawant gives an update on her latest project, check it out