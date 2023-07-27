Aww! Gautam Rode gives a health update on wife Pankhuri Awasthi, also mentions about naming the twins

MUMBAI: TV actors Pankhuri Awasthy and her actor husband Gautam had recently announced that they are expecting their first child. They shared a cute animated video on their social media to do the same and captioned it, “Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes !”

The couple who were expecting twins, have finally welcomed a twin boy and girl. The Saraswatichandra actor has now given an update on his wife’s health saying, “We are overjoyed with the arrival of the little ones. Pankhuri is doing great. Both the mom and babies are in good health. The family is on cloud nine”

Speaking of naming their twin baby girl and boy, Gautam further said, “Honestly, we went through some of the baby names but we have not finalised anything. Maybe in the coming days, we will name them formally.”

Gautam and Pankhuri’s celeb friends have poured in their love and good wishes. Both Pankhuri and Gautam have been part of many TV shows as well as films.

Gautam and Pankhuri had their baby shower on 15th May and their close friends like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shivangi Joshi and Rohit Verma, among others were part of the celebrations.

