Aww! Gautam Rode shares an adorable picture with his twin babies, check it out

Gautam Rode shares an adorable picture with his twin babies

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are on cloud nine as they have embraced parenthood for the first time. It was July 25 when the duo welcomed twin babies, a girl, and a boy, and were elated to share this special news with their fans on July 26.
MUMBAI: Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are on cloud nine as they have embraced parenthood for the first time. It was July 25 when the duo welcomed twin babies, a girl, and a boy, and were elated to share this special news with their fans on July 26. 

Pankhuri had a C-section delivery and on July 30 the duo took their babies home. Since then, the duo has been sharing a glimpse of their newborns and are leaving their fans in awe. Today again, Gautam shared another picture.

A few minutes ago, Gautam Rode treated his fans and followers as he dropped a new picture with his newborn babies on his social media handle. In this snap, the Saraswatichandra fame is seen posing between his two babies a girl and a boy, and is all smiles as he experienced this happiness. 

The picture is captured in the hospital when the babies were born. In the caption of this photo, Gautam wrote, "A Dad is Born (heart emoticons) My two precious hearts. #prouddaddy #daddy #love #mybabies"

As soon as this photo was uploaded on the internet, fans and friends were quick enough to shower love on this snap. Ayushmann Khurrana dropped the "red heart emoticon." Deepika Singh and Vikas Gupta also dropped heart emojis. 

Pankhuri and Gautam met each other while working for the famous show, Suryaputra Karn and soon fell in love. As their dating rumors spread, many talked about the unusual couple as Gautam is almost 14 years older than the actress. 

However, paying no heed to the naysayers, the couple tied the knot in 2018 in a fairytale wedding in Rajasthan. After almost 5 years, the couple announced their pregnancy in April 2023. On May 14, Gautam and Pankhuri held their grand baby shower and soon they revealed that they will be welcoming twins.

