Aww! Gautam Rode talks about his twin babies and how he spends his day with them, read more

MUMBAI: It was Gautam Rode's first birthday since becoming a dad. The actor, who turned a year older on August 14, reveals he had no plans for a big party.

“We will be at home celebrating with close friends and my family over dinner. They will meet the kids too. It would also depend on how the kids are feeling. Now, it’s all about the kids,” he quiped, revealing his plans for his special day in an interview.

Life sure has changed for Rode “for good”, he says, adding, “The kids are doing great. My wife and I have a constant smile whenever we’re holding them. It’s a blessing to be a parent. I can’t really describe in words how it feels. It is just so wonderful.”

Rode and actor Pankhuri Awasthy Rode who tied the knot in 2018, announced their pregnancy in April this year. They became parents to twins, a boy and a girl on July 25.

Talking about his kids, the 45-year-old shares, “My daughter constantly makes some noises and gives umpteen expressions. She will open her eyes and then suddenly shut them and always has this half smile on her face. Sometimes, she’ll stretch and her thing after that is that ‘I’ve done a lot of work, so now, I’ll cry’. My son pouts a lot while my daughter is an expression queen. I spend most of my day with them. Unko dekhta rehta hoon and unko kiss karta rehta hoon. You just go with the flow, enjoy it, feel really happy and content looking at them. I just want to protect them and love them. Seeing them everyday and being with them right now is a blessing.” Though everyone calls the babies different names, “the naming ceremony would be in the first week of September”.

The State of Siege: Temple Attack (2021) actor, who has been by his wife’s side since last few months, is working on a script that he is planning to produce. “I am also waiting for director Anant Mahadevan’s next, which should release soon. I have also shot for a Malayalam film which is my first and though a cameo, it was a lovely experience,” he ends.

