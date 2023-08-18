AWW! Here's what made Abhinav Sharma aka Jay Soni EMOTIONAL on the occasion of Rakshabandhan

MUMBAI: Jay Soni became a household name and nation's favourite with his recent stint in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The handsome hunk of the television industry had entered Star Plus' popular show a few months ago in a pivotal role.

Jay played the character of Abhinav Sharma in the show. The role and Jay's track became a huge hit among the fans.

The show's TRP reached new heights and fans simply loved watching him in the show.

Well, after months of entertaining the viewers with his stellar performance, Jay's track recently came to an end.

Abhinav Sharma's character saw a very tragic end where he was shown dead.

This not only made the viewers emotional but now that he is no more a part of the show, the ardent fans are missing him.

Well, Jay is busy chilling these days with her family and keeping his social media active by posting various pictures and reels.

And now, on the special occasion of Rakshabandhan, the actor posted a heartwarming reel which will make anyone emotional.

Take a look:

The actor's reel has definitely won several hearts and fans are getting emotional as the reel is quite relatable to a lot of brothers who don't have sisters.

