AWW! Imlie's Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan spend some quality time after rehearsals

MUMBAI :Sumbul Touqeer Khan became a household name for her role Imlie in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie. This show brought immediate recognition to the titular character's actress at such a young age.

One of the newest bahus on tiny screens, Sumbul has not only established her talent as an actor but also fully lived up to her part. Fahmaan Khan is also winning over hearts with his incredible performance.

The on-screen relationship between Fahmaan and Sumbul has delighted the audience. We are all aware of the strong friendship that Sumbul and Fahmaan have formed while working on Imlie.

In fact, numerous rumours suggest that Sumbul and Fahmaan are dating. The viewers like their off-screen friendship despite neither of them has confirmed anything as of yet.

Along with the show, we get to see the duo every weekend on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. They win the hearts of the people with their performances and chemistry.

Recently, Sumbul took to her Instagram and shared a cute video of the two of them singing along together in the car after their rehearsals for Ravivar with Star Parivaar. The two of them seem to be enjoying each other’s company a lot and that they are spending some quality time together.

