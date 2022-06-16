AWW! Imlie's Sumbul Touqeer Khan doesn't annoy Fahmaan Khan but this co-star

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.

As we know, Sumbul has turned into Kairi to expose Madhav's culprit. However, here is her fun take on what siblings do to annoy each other. Check out her hilarious video with co-star Resham Prashant aka Preeta and let us know if you too agree with her in the comments below.

Meanwhile in the show, everyone is happy with this news but Jyoti and Harry are tense, they go back to the room and Harry starts laughing so loudly, that he reveals that he isn't afraid anymore. Jyoti makes him eat the poisoned sweet and leaves him to suffer. At the right time, she gives him the antidote and reveals that she was just testing him before killing Madhav. On the other hand, Aryan is now planning to kill Madhav. He decides to put up a fake case against Madhav but will he succeed?

