AWW! Imlie's Sumbul Touqeer Khan doesn't annoy Fahmaan Khan but this co-star

Everyone is happy with this news but Jyoti and Harry are tense, they go back to the room and Harry starts laughing so loudly, 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 18:22
AWW! Imlie's Sumbul Touqeer Khan doesn't annoy Fahmaan Khan but this co-star

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.          

Also read Imlie: Whoa! Imlie spots the sandals with Jyoti, grows suspicious of her and searches for more proof

As we know, Sumbul has turned into Kairi to expose Madhav's culprit. However, here is her fun take on what siblings do to annoy each other. Check out her hilarious video with co-star Resham Prashant aka Preeta and let us know if you too agree with her in the comments below. 

Check out the video

11  

Also read HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Imlie spreads the rumour of Madhav's recovery; Jyoti poisons Harry in StarPlus' Imlie

Meanwhile in the show, everyone is happy with this news but Jyoti and Harry are tense, they go back to the room and Harry starts laughing so loudly, that he reveals that he isn't afraid anymore. Jyoti makes him eat the poisoned sweet and leaves him to suffer. At the right time, she gives him the antidote and reveals that she was just testing him before killing Madhav. On the other hand, Aryan is now planning to kill Madhav. He decides to put up a fake case against Madhav but will he succeed?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Imlie Aditya Aryan Malini Aparna Arpita Narmada Sumbul Touqeer Khan Manasvi Vashist Mayuri Deshmukh Fahmaan Khan Ritu Singh Jyoti Gauba TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 18:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Aamna Sharif looks smoking hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
Wow! Shiny Doshi looks glamorous donning this chiffon saree in her latest photoshoot
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Superb! Arshi Khan to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?
MUMBAI:Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the popular dance reality shows on television. Of late, there have been reports...
Exclusive! Radha from RadhaKrishn has always been close to my heart: Shivya Pathania aka Goddess Parvati of &TV's Baal Shiv
MUMBAI: One of the most loved shows of &TV, Baal Shiv, went on air on the 23 November 2021. The gorgeous Shivya...
Shocking! When Neetu Singh had allegedly accused Rishi Kapoor of domestic violence
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Neetu Singh is known for her charm and for being a part of one of the biggest clans of the...
Shocking! When Sunil Pal had slammed Manoj Bajpayee for allegedly showcasing p*rn in The Family Man
MUMBAI: Raj Kundra got arrested in 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and streaming them through an app....
Recent Stories
Shocking! When Neetu Singh had allegedly accused Rishi Kapoor of domestic violence
Shocking! When Neetu Singh had allegedly accused Rishi Kapoor of domestic violence
Latest Video