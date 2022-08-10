Aww! Ishita Datta and Vatsal Sheth all set to welcome their baby say, “We will think of some baby names soon…”

While neither Vatsal nor Ishita ever broke the news of them expecting their first child, her appearance left nothing to doubt. The couple have now finally announced on social media that they are going to be parents soon.
We will think of some baby names soon

MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Ishita Dutta and hubby Vatsal Sheth have always set couple goals. The couple who has been married for nearly 5 years are finally going to embrace parenthood. Ishita was recently spotted at the airport with a visible baby bump. While neither Vatsal nor Ishita ever broke the news of them expecting their first child, her appearance left nothing to doubt.


Also Read- Exclusive! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth set couple goals with their fun-loving chemistry

The couple have now finally announced on social media that they are going to be parents soon. Ishita said, “We are very excited and not exactly prepared, but we are looking forward to it. Every day is a new day. The body is going through a different experience.”

Vatsal added, “We have been married for five years, but we hadn’t made a conscious decision to have children only after we are settled in our careers. Just like marriage is a milestone, having a child is another milestone. Work keeps happening and you continue to work hard, but welcoming our baby will definitely be the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in our lives.”

Ishita adds, “I got to know about it in the morning and was waiting for Vatsal to come home. Initially, I wanted to plan something big and share the good news with him, but then I could not wait and told him as soon as he got home.”

Also Read- Ishita Dutta on the success of Drishyam 2, “I knew people are going to come and watch it” – Exclusive!

Ishita who wants to continue working throughout her pregnancy said, “As long as the makers are okay with my pregnancy, I will continue to shoot. I want to continue working post pregnancy, too. Of course, when the baby arrives, a lot of things will change and life will take a new direction, but I would like to start working once we settle down after a few months. Vatsal and I love making reels, so yes, social media will also be another important thing to explore.”

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and will be welcoming their child after 5 years of being married. Ishita is currently in her second trimester.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-TOI

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 12:36

