Aww! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth share an adorable glimpse of their son Vaayu’s first trip, check it out

MUMBAI: Ishita and Vatsal are one of the most loved Television couples. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on 19th July this year and have named him Vaayu. They have a huge fan following and keep sharing pictures and glimpses of their life since they entered the phase of parenthood. They also love showing little peeks of their son too.

Also Read-"There are so many aspects to it except the good things which I feel we don't discuss normally"- Ishita Dutta on learning new things in a new phase of her life

Ishita and Vatsal recently took Vaayu on his first trip, and Ishita’s parents as well as in-laws too joined in. She shared a video of their fun staycation on her social media page and said, “From a smooth drive to an amazing stay at a hotel to us (she and Vatsal) getting some time together as Dada-dadi and Nana-nani took over baby duties for two days.”

She captioned it, “Vaayu’s first trip absolutely amazing…”

Ishita made her acting debut with the Telugu film Chanakyudu and went on to do many Kannada films. She was seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam. She has also been part of many TV shows like Kaun Hai? Ek Naya Adhyay, Bepanah Pyaar, Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani, among others.

Also Read-"There are so many aspects to it except the good things which I feel we don't discuss normally"- Ishita Dutta on learning new things in a new phase of her life

Vatsal rose to fame with his Tv show Just Mohabbat and then made his Hindi film debut in Taarzan: The Wonder Car opposite Ayesha Takia. He has been part of Tv shows like Ek Hasina Thi, Gehraiyaan, Haasil, Naagin 6, and Titli.

The couple fell in love on sets of the show Rishton Ke Saudagar- Baazigar in 2016 and tied the knot in 2017.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla