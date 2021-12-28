AWW! It's the perfect Family Picture from Kumkum Bhagya! Check Out the Pictures Inside!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is successfully running on small screens for seven years now.

The show started on a grand note and is constantly ruling the small screens with its interesting storyline.

The current track of the show is totally focusing on Ranbir and Prachi.

ALSO READ: SAD! Ranbir finds himself TRAPPED in a complicated relationship in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya

Previously, we saw that the show recently witnessed a leap of one month where a lot of changes took place. The viewers got to see a different side of Prachi where she has become extremely bold and knows how to fight for her rights.

Amid all the chaos happening in Ranbir, Prachi, and Rhea's lives, the show is gearing up for some major twists to the story.

Prachi told Shahana that Rhea has done cheating and worn Gajra intentionally so that Ranbir can identify her with the smell of the Gajra.

Ranbir was about to hold Rhea’s hands, but he came to Prachi and said that she is my wife. Rhea gets upset seeing this.

But behind the scenes, the unseen pictures of Krishna Kaul, Mughda, Supriya, and Shabbir are giving us all the feels.

The pictures are from the shoot of the promo of Zee Rishtey Awards, all decked up in orange.

Check out the pictures here:

These pictures are giving us all the feels.

In the upcoming episode, we see Pallavi will tell Aaliya that half of the things which Prachi told were right.

She further says that she knows the limitations and dignity of relationships.

Meanwhile, Ranbir, Prachi, and Rhea's lives are stuck somewhere and they don't know what to do.

Ranbir will tell Rhea that they are trapped in the triangle of a complicated relationship.

What will happen now? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

For more entertainment news, stay tuned to tellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Major drama! Prachi to disguise as an income tax officer in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya