AWW! Jyoti Gauba opens up on Sumbul Touqeer Khan in Imlie: She is like a small baby and everyone loves to work around her

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie is working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning.

The show has witnessed several twists and turns in the story.

Imlie and Aditya's life changed forever when they got married under crucial circumstances.

Well, Imlie has been constantly facing problems ever since the Tripathi family has come to know about her wedding with Aditya.

Meanwhile, Malini was heartbroken and her mother Anuja has made Imlie's life a living hell.

She wants everything perfect for her daughter and can go to any extent for it.

Imlie awaits many interesting twists and turns in the story in the future episode.

While the on-screen drama continues, the star cast never fails to gel along off-camera.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jyoti Gauba and asked her about the bond with Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Jyoti said, ''Sumbul is the smallest baby on set. And everyone loves small babies.''

Further speaking about Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh, Jyoti said, ''Gashmeer and Mayuri are talented and professional too. So whether it's a scene with Sumbul, Mayuri or Gashmeer, we all make sure we give the correct intensity in the scene.''

The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Ishti Kutum.

Imlie is produced by Gul Khan under her production house 4 Lion Films.

