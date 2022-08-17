Aww! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey to go off-air soon; the team seemed emotional as they celebrated the last day of shoot

As the show is gearing up for its grand finale, actress Yesha recently reposted a video wherein the entire cast and crew celebrated the last day of the shoot!

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 17:20
Title – Aww! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey to go off-air soon; the team seemed emotional as they celebrated the last day of shoot

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

Also read: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: What! Anubhav insinuates that Armaan is getting in between Gungun and him, Gungun slaps Anubhav

As the show is gearing up for its grand finale, actress Yesha recently reposted a video wherein the entire cast and crew celebrated the last day of the shoot!

The entire team was seen cutting the cake and also we saw the glimpse of the makeup team who were also very emotional about the same.

Have a look at the glimpse!

Also read: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: What! Gungun agrees to go for the treatment, Anubhav apologizes to her for his mistake

Talking about the future episodes, Anubhav will accuse Gungun of wanting to go to the USA only because Armaan suggested so, while Gungun made that decision for the treatment of her brain tumour. She will slap Anubhav for insinuating so.

Also, he tells her that Armaan is coming in between them and this argument happening in the presence of the entire family will be absolutely shocking.

How excited are you for the upcoming track and how much will you miss the show?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Star Plus Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Anubhav Gungun riddhesh Garima Yesha Rughani Manan Joshi Delnaaz Irani Nishigandha Wad Sandeep Rajora
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 17:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! A major tiff between Rishita and Dhara occurs amid Janmashtami and Naamkaran celebrations; Raavi brings a new car home while Dev books a new property for Rishita's business in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Audience Verdict! Netizens question the makers of reality shows for repeating the judges; say, “Why can’t reality shows bring in new judges for a change its so boring to see the same people again”
MUMBAI :These days many reality shows are being launched and one thing common among these shows, is that the makers of...
OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is known for his memorable characters like Omkara’s Langda Tyagi, Dil Chahta Hai’s Sameer,...
Exclusive! "I would love to do roles which veteran actresses Sadhana Ji, Nutan Ji, Mala Sinha, and Meenakumari Ji did," says Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Manisha Purohit aka Kaveri
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s new fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Akshay Kumar to grace the first episode of the upcoming season?
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod going Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes way?
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta is one of the most watched and long-running drama series on small screens.We all...
Recent Stories
OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more
OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more
Latest Video