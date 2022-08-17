Aww! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey to go off-air soon; the team seemed emotional as they celebrated the last day of shoot

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

As the show is gearing up for its grand finale, actress Yesha recently reposted a video wherein the entire cast and crew celebrated the last day of the shoot!

The entire team was seen cutting the cake and also we saw the glimpse of the makeup team who were also very emotional about the same.

Have a look at the glimpse!

Talking about the future episodes, Anubhav will accuse Gungun of wanting to go to the USA only because Armaan suggested so, while Gungun made that decision for the treatment of her brain tumour. She will slap Anubhav for insinuating so.

Also, he tells her that Armaan is coming in between them and this argument happening in the presence of the entire family will be absolutely shocking.

