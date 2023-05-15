Aww! Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra and Bharti Singh’s son Laksh make their ramp debut, check out the cute video

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma has been one of finest comedians we have in this generation. His show The Kapil Sharma show has been one of the most loved and watched. Bharti Singh too has a huge fan following who was earlier a part of the chat show.

Also Read-GREAT NEWS! The Kapil Sharma show is all set to hit the screens on this date

Now, Bharti’s son Laksh and Kapil’s daughter Anayra walked the Ramp recently. In the video we can see Anayra accompanied by her father Kapil Sharma, waving and blowing kisses to everyone. Bharti’s son Laksh also known as Gola, looked handsome in a blue kurta where he was carried by comedian Krushna Abhishek and accompanied by mom Bharti Singh.

While Bharti and Gola matched their outfits in blue, Kapil and daughter Anayra matched their outfits in black.

Check out the video here;

Also Read- Kapil Sharma posses THESE luxurious cars and a 5 crore vanity van

What did you think of Anayra and Gola’s fashion walk debut?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Pinkvilla