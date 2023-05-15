Aww! Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra and Bharti Singh’s son Laksh make their ramp debut, check out the cute video

Bharti Singh too has a huge fan following who was earlier a part of the chat show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 17:30
Kapil sharma

MUMBAI:  Kapil Sharma has been one of finest comedians we have in this generation. His show The Kapil Sharma show has been one of the most loved and watched. Bharti Singh too has a huge fan following who was earlier a part of the chat show.

Also Read-GREAT NEWS! The Kapil Sharma show is all set to hit the screens on this date

Now, Bharti’s son Laksh and Kapil’s daughter Anayra walked the Ramp recently. In the video we can see Anayra accompanied by her father Kapil Sharma, waving and blowing kisses to everyone. Bharti’s son Laksh also known as Gola, looked handsome in a blue kurta where he was carried by comedian Krushna Abhishek and accompanied by mom Bharti Singh.

While Bharti and Gola matched their outfits in blue, Kapil and daughter Anayra matched their outfits in black. 

Check out the video here;

Also Read- Kapil Sharma posses THESE luxurious cars and a 5 crore vanity van

What did you think of Anayra and Gola’s fashion walk debut?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Pinkvilla 

 

Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Anayra Laksh Kapil Sharma The Kapil Sharma Show Zwigato Nandita Das movie news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 17:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOAH! Did Anil Kapoor give a hint about working with Madhuri Dixit again soon?
MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are one of the most successful jodis of the 90s. They have worked together in...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Trust! Sai tells Virat she trusts him, Satya left wondering
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Whoa!Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from a fan on his motorbike to reach his shoot amidst heavy traffic, netizens say “Sir helmet zruri h”
MUMBAI:Hindi film superstar Amitabh Bachchan is nearly 80 years old but he can still give any new-comer a run for his...
The Kapil Sharma show: Hilarious! Sudha Murty reveals how husband Narayana Murthy has maintained his weight all these years since they got married
MUMBAI:The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. Comedians like Krushna Abhishek...
Exclusive! “This movie is a complete family entertainer and this was the major reason for doing” Vicky Kaushal
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan star Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have been the talk of town when the title was not...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Manjiri bashes Aarohi for creating a wrong impression in Abhir's mind
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Anil Kapoor
WOAH! Did Anil Kapoor give a hint about working with Madhuri Dixit again soon?
Latest Video
Related Stories
The Kapil Sharma show: Hilarious! Sudha Murty reveals how husband Narayana Murthy has maintained his weight all these years sinc
The Kapil Sharma show: Hilarious! Sudha Murty reveals how husband Narayana Murthy has maintained his weight all these years since they got married
Manushi Chhillar
“I'm happy to see more representation from India,” says Manushi Chhillar as she is all set to mark her debut at Cannes this year!
THE KAPIL SHARMA
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sangeeta Bijlani, Varsha Usgaonkar, and Mandakini will be gracing the upcoming episode
Om Brijesh Tripathi
EXCLUSIVE! Gupt: The Hidden Truth actor Brijesh Tripathi to star in Bhojpuri film Om
anu
WOW! The wait is over as Anuj Kapadia is back in Anupama's life and fans cannot keep calm; check out the reactions
Apart from Stunts, Archana Gautam
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Apart from stunts, Archana Gautam and Aishwarya Sharma are doing this in South Africa