Aww! Karan Wahi, Asha Negi, and Hritvik Dhanjani give us major friendship goals

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi is an Indian actor, model, and television host. Wahi rose to fame in the popular youth show Dil Mill Gaye. In addition to his acting career Karan has participated in stage shows and has hosted several award shows and TV shows further he participated in reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Asha Negi is recognized for her roles in TV show Pavitra Rishta as Purv and Ek Muthi Aasmaan as Kalpana. Later in 2014, she won dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jha with her patner Rhitvik Dhanjani.

Rhitvik Dhanjani is one of the most popular actors and hosts. Dhanjani is famously known for playing the role of Arun Digvijay in Pavitra Rishta. He has participated in much reality TV shows like Nach Baliye, Dare To Dance, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jha.

We came across a picture of the trio which gives out major friendship goals.

The best thing about the trio you will see in their friendship is the positivity and how much fun they have when are together. And the most exciting thing is that Hritvik and Asha are also couple goals beside friendship goals. Their bond is just unmatchable.

Check out the pictures.