Aww! Karan Wahi, Asha Negi, and Ritvik Dhanjani give us major friendship goals

04 Mar 2020 08:33 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi is an Indian actor, model, and television host. Wahi rose to fame in the popular youth show Dil Mill Gaye.

Asha Negi is recognized for her roles in TV show Pavitra Rishta as Purv and Ek Muthi Aasmaan as Kalpana.

Rhitvik Dhanjani is one of the most popular actors and hosts. Dhanjani is famously known for playing the role of Arun Digvijay in Pavitra Rishta

We came across a picture of the trio which gives out major friendship goals. Well in a competitive insudry they have a very strong friendship and they keep sharing post of their holidays and good times together.

The best thing about the trio you will see in their friendship is the positivity and how much fun they have when are together. And the most exciting thing is that Ritvik and Asha are also couple goals beside friendship goals. Their bond is just unmatchable.

Check out the pictures below :

