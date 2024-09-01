Aww! Katha Ankahee's Aditi Dev Sharma has a sweet birthday wish for this actor/filmmaker, check it out

MUMBAI: Aditi Dev Sharma is a talented actress and has been entertaining the audience with projects like Ladies V/S Ricky Bahl, Ekkees Topon Ki Salami, Gangaa, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and now Katha Ankahee. Her role as Katha in the Sony show won many hearts and has cemented a special place for her in the hearts of the viewers. 

Aditi has a huge fan following and keeps her fans updated regularly with her posts and videos. The actress who was seen in the Ranveer Singh starrer Ladies vs Ricky Bahl has posted a sweet wish for actor/filmmaker Randeep Mahadik. Sharing a quirky picture with him she captions it, “Happy Birthday @randeep_mahadik sir. Wish you happiness”

Aditi has been part of shows like  India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, Gangaa, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Katha Ankahee and the Punjabi film Angrej. She has also been part of many advertisements and brand endorsements. 

