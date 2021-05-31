Aww! Khichdi actress Supriya Pathak does the sweetest thing for daughter-in-law Mira Kapoor

MUMBAI: Supriya Pathak aka Hansa never stepped inside the kitchen in Khichdi. She would give orders and cite excuses to avoid household chores.

But Mira Kapoor just gave us a glimpse of a Gujarati thali prepared by her mother-in-law Supriya Pathak, and you will be reminded of Hansa. Mira piqued the audience's interest as she mentioned ‘not-a-Khichdi by Hansa’.

Fans were instantly taken back to the Khichdi days and Hansa’s ‘Khana khaake jaana haan’ dialogue.

The first season successfully ran in 2002-04 and had won several awards during its course of time. It had 98 episodes. The second season ‘Instant Khichdi’ comprised 38 episodes. There was a third installment too but it was called off after 23 episodes as it did not receive great ratings.

The show starred Anang Desai as Tulsidas Parekh (Babuji), Rajeev Mehta as Praful, and Vandana Pathak as Jayshree.

