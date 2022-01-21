AWW! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya aka Preeta MISSES Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha-Shabir Ahluwalia aka Pragya and Abhi; here's why

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are the top-rated shows of the channel.

While Kumkum Bhagya is running on small screens for more than 7 years, Kundali Bhagya has successfully completed 5 years.

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha play the lead roles of Abhi and Pragya while Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chaphekar and Pooja Banerjee were introduced in Kumkum Bhagya post leap.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar are seen playing Preeta and Karan in Kundali Bhagya.

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and the viewers have showered all the love and support to both the show.

Well, we have seen how Kundali and Kumkum's star cast share a great rapport.

The viewers have seen them hanging out together on various occasions.

And now, a video has surfaced on social media where Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha is missing Kumkum's Abhi and Pragya aka Shabir and Sriti.

We can see Allah Waariyan being played in the background and the same song is often played in the show during Abhi and Pragya's scenes.

Well, it's not just Shraddha but fans often remember Abhi and Pragya whenever they listen to this song.

