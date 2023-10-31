Aww! Kunwar Dhillon posts the cutest wish for girlfriend Alice Kaushik on her birthday, take a peek into the celebrations

MUMBAI: Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik were previously seen as Shiva and Raavi in Star Plus' popular drama series Pandya Store. They were loved by all and were appreciated for the mind-blowing performance of the star cast.

After Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi aka Dhara and Gautam's on-screen pairing, the viewers were in love with Kanwar and Alice's jodi. The duo has been painting the town red with their love for a long time now and fans are mesmerised with on and off-screen chemistry.

Kanwar and Alice perfectly complement each other which makes them the most loved jodi on the small screen. The duo's fan following on social media is rapidly increasing with every passing day.

Kanwar and Alice are very active on social media and keep posting all the latest happenings in their personal and professional life.

The two have shared several beautiful moments from the sets of their show and also from their frequent outings which are simply a treat for their fans.

Alice and Kanwar leave no chance to comment on each other's social media post and their Instagram banter and PDA is to watch out for.

Today is Alice Kaushik's birthday, and Kunwar Dhillon has not missed the opportunity to shower love and admiration on his lady love. Recently, he posted an Instagram reel, wishing his girlfriend a very happy birthday.

The caption summaries the unique and precious bond the couple shares and how lucky he is to have Alice in his life. Also, the reel gives us a sneak peek into the birthday celebrations of the actress, who looks extremely happy while spending time with her loved ones. Take a look -

The couple indeed looks really very happy in each other's company and the bond they share is simply beautiful.

We wish Alice Kaushik a very happy birthday!

