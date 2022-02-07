AWW! Maddam Sir fame Savi Thakur aka Amar Vidrohi opens up on the cutest crush he ever had in his life

MUMBAI: Savi Thakur is currently seen in Sony SAB's show Maddam Sir.

The actor recently made an entry in the show as S.H.O Amar Vidrohi. The viewers are in love with Savi's never-seen-before avatar in the show.

Savi's entry spiced up the drama in Maddam Sir.

As the makers of the show introduced the third season, the show's plot became Maddam VS Sir which seemed quite interesting to the fans.

While fans are loving Savi's daredevil and dabangg avatar, we have some interesting things to share about the handsome hunk.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Savi reminisced his good old days and some beautiful memories and spilt the beans on the same.

Your first show memory...

I did my first show for DD1 titled Draupadi. It was a mythological show. I played one of the Pandavas. I have lots of memories from those days but the one I remember is that we used to party a lot till late at night and had to reach the set by 8 in the morning. But this was the only show where I was able to do this.

Your first crush...

I had a crush on a girl in my 2nd grade. I used to have lunch with her. She was the cutest crush so far. This is the only crush I remember.

Your first rumour you heard about yourself...

I don't really recollect any such rumours about myself. But a lot of people used to comment on what I used to eat to make my physique. I was told of taking steroids.

Your first hoarding memory...

This is a dream of any actor. Even I want to see myself on huge hoarding everywhere. It is an out-of-the-world feeling.

