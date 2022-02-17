AWW! Meet the new Tom and Jerry on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched shows on the small screens.

The series is being loved by the viewers for its interesting twists and turns in the story.

The show's star cast is impressing everyone with their stellar performances.

Apart from all the drama that goes on-screen, the actors never miss a chance to entertain us off-screen as well.

The actors keep sharing fun posts on social media which is simply a treat to watch.

And now, Vihan Verma who plays the role of Mohit Chavan in the show has shared a delightful post where he is seen posing with one of his co-stars.

We all know that Vihan is paired opposite Sneha Bhavsar in the show who plays the role of Karishma.

The viewers have seen their cute nok-jhok and also some intense moments as they don't get along well. However, both love each other a lot.

And now, Vihan shared a post where he is seen posing with Sneha and captioned the picture referring to them as Tom and Jerry.

Take a look:

Well, truly, they are Tom and Jerry in the show but we weren't aware that they are the same off-screen as well.

Vihan and Sneha make for the cutest Tom and Jerry, isn't it?

What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Yogendra Vikram Singh in the lead roles.

