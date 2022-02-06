AWW! Mugdha Chaphekar has the SWEETEST thing to say about Kumkum Bhagya co-star Krishna Kaul

Mugdha and Krishna share a beautiful bond off-screen. They are often seen having a gala time on the sets of the show. Also, both of them leave no chance to say sweet things about each other.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 16:50
MUMBAI: Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul are currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya.

The actress is seen portraying the role of Prachi Mehra in the show while Krishna is seen as Ranbir Kohli.

The viewers have loved Mugdha and Krishna's stellar performance and their on-screen jodi has become a huge hit.

In one of the recent live chat sessions with fans on Instagram, Mugdha shared some amazing qualities of her co-star Krishna.

She said that Krishna loves to give surprises to her and she likes it a lot.  In fact, she described a sweet gesture of Krishna and said that he gave her the birthday gift a week in advance and it was a huge surprise for her.

Mugdha also said that Krishna is extremely unpredictable but in a good way.

Lastly, Mugdha said that she loves that Krishna is a good listener and totally insane just like her.

Wow, it seems Mugdha knows Krishna quite well now.

Before Kumkum Bhagya, Mugdha has appeared in several hit TV shows like Solhah Singaarr, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Dharam Veer, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Satrangi Sasural and many more.

Meanwhile, Krishna has previously starred in shows like Puncch Beat and Roadies Real Heroes.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

