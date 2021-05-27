AWW! Natasa Stankovic can’t stop SMILING as she gets her ‘favourite hug’ from THIS person; WATCH VIDEO   

MUMBAI: There are certain moments in life that give you immense joy. You try to capture those moments in your camera as much as possible. And if you are on social media, you make sure to share them with your friends, too. Like many others, actress Natasa Stankovic is also utilizing her social media handle to document her precious moments.

In her latest Instagram post, the film actress spoke about her ‘favourite hug’.

Any guesses who gave it to her?

Well, it is none other than her cutie pie Agastya.

The mother-son duo’s pictures and videos are just cuteness overloaded. Natasa Stankovic has yet again shared a video starring her along with her little baby boy. In the boomerang video, the actress can be seen bursting into a super cute smile as her son took baby steps to hug her. Natasa Stankovic’s smile says it vividly how happy and content she was when her baby boy who is now learning to walk hugged her. The glimpse is too adorable for words. Many Netizens took to the comments section and posted love emojis while some left reactions such as ‘Cutesttt’, ‘Super’, ‘Ohooo wow... looking awesome’, among others.

Watch the video right here.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine. The two welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020.

On the professional front, Natasa Stankovic has impressed the audience with her film as well as television projects. She has appeared in films like The Zero, 7 Hours to Go, and Satyagraha. In addition, she participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9.

