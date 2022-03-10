AWW! Nehmat and Ekam's nok-jhok in Udaariyaan are all things cute

Hitesh Bharadwaj and Twinkle Arora recently took to Instagram and the fans are loving the two.

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 17:27
AWW! Nehmat and Ekam's nok-jhok in Udaariyaan is all kinds of cute

MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

The show recently took a leap of 16 years and the audience is seeing a new cast.

Hitesh Bharadwaj and Twinkle Arora took to Instagram and shared a fun reel re-creating the famous K3G scene.

 

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twinkle Arora (@thetwinklearora)

The fans are loving the two and their chemistry.

According to the current track, Nehmat points out to Ekam that nowadays he’s being very gutsy by making big moves and coming to the house with various excuses. Ekam tells her that he is very clear with what he wants. When Nehmat asks him what he wants, he replies that he wants Nehmat.

Nehmat warns him to not take her lightly or she will run away with someone else. It was a fun-banter going on but hearing this, Ekam gets serious and tells Nehmat that no matter how far she goes, he will catch her.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Udaariyaan Tejo Fateh Tanya Jasmine Colors tv Endemol Ankit Gupta Sargun Mehta Ravi Dubey Isha Malviya Hitesh Twinkle TellyChakkar
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 17:27

